US dollar trades to new lows

USD is the weakest of the majors

The US dollar is the weakest of the major currencies with declines versus all the majors. The fall is led by the decline in the NZDUSD which continues to be supported by the expectations the RBNZ will continue their tightening process going forward. The NZDUSD has been up for 6 consecutive days and in the process has moved up around 300 pips.





Currently, the USD is trading to new highs versus ALL the major currencies in the current hourly bars.





The US yields are off their high levels. The 10 year is trading at 1.63% versus 1.673%. The five year is trading at 1.1444% versus 1.193% high.