US indices close at session lows

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Sharp fall into the close

The major US stock indices fell sharply into the close for the day. 

Highlights:
  • Dow and S&P closes lower for the second consecutive day
  • NASDAQ posts its third straight loss
  • stocks have worst two day performance since July 19
  • major indices close just off the lows
the final numbers are showing:
  • Dow - -382.59 points or -1.08% at 34960.69
  • S&P -47.82 points or -1.08% at 4400.27
  • NASDAQ -130.27 points or -0.89% at 14525.91
  • Russell 2000-18.39 points or -0.84% at 2158.78


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose