US indices close at session lows
Technical Analysis
Sharp fall into the close
The major US stock indices fell sharply into the close for the day.
Highlights:
- Dow and S&P closes lower for the second consecutive day
- NASDAQ posts its third straight loss
- stocks have worst two day performance since July 19
- major indices close just off the lows
the final numbers are showing:
- Dow - -382.59 points or -1.08% at 34960.69
- S&P -47.82 points or -1.08% at 4400.27
- NASDAQ -130.27 points or -0.89% at 14525.91
- Russell 2000-18.39 points or -0.84% at 2158.78