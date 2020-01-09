US initial jobless claims 214K versus 220K estimate
Initial jobless claims for the week of January 4, 2020
- Initial jobless claims 214K versus 220K estimate. Prior week revised to 223K from 222K
- 4 week moving average 224K versus 233.5K
- Continuing claims 1803K versus 1720K estimate. Prior week 1728K
- 4 week moving average 1744.75K versus 1711.75K
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending December 28 were in New Jersey (+9,854), Michigan (+8,058), Pennsylvania (+6,185), Ohio (+5,309), and Massachusetts (+3,967),
- The largest decreases were in California (-15,642), Texas (-3,642), Florida (-1,530), North Carolina (-1,460), and Arizona (-1,139).
The nonfarm payroll report will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM with an estimate of 160K. For a preview of the jobs report can be found by clicking here.