US major indices break losing streaks but close well off the highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ snaps 5 day losing streak. Dow and S&P break 4-day decline

The US major indices snapped their losing streaks but also close well off there intraday highs.  The NASDAQ index had had a 5 day losing streak while the Dow and S&P declined for 4 straight days.

  • S&P index closed up 16.23 points or 0.47% 3443.15. The high price reached 3476.93. The low extended to 3435.65.
  • NASDAQ index closed up 37.613 points or 0.33% at 11516.49. The high price reached 11632.89. The low extended to 11471.23.
  • Dow industrial average closed up 113.27 points or 0.4% at 28308.69. The high price reached 28575.03. The low extended to 28243.04
Netflix earnings released after the close and numbers were disappointing:
  • The consensus EPS Estimate of 2.14 (up +45.6% Y/Y) . The actual earnings per share came in at $1.74
  • Consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.38B (up +21.5% Y/Y).  Revenues came in at $6.44 billion
  • Analysts expect operating income of $1.29B 
  • Streaming paid net adds are expected to rise by 3.3M for the quarter. They came in much lower at 2.2MThe company guided to 2.5M. 
  • Netflix sees fourth-quarter streaming paid net change of 6 million vs estimates of 6.54 million
  • See Q4 revenue of 6.57 billion vs. estimate 6.59 billion
  • See 4Q EPS of $1.35 vs. $0.97 estimate
The price after the close is down close to 6%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose