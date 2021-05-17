US major indices open lower.

A snapshot of the market currently shows

S&P index -9.3 points or -0.22% at 4164.54



NASDAQ index -80.59 points or -0.60% at 13349.28



Dow industrial average -20 points or -0.07% at 34366



The NASDAQ index closed on Friday right just below its 100 day moving average at 13438.56 (the price closed at 13429.98). The price is opening further below that moving average (today it is at 13444.72). Stay below that moving average tilts bias more to the downside technically.





In other markets as US stock trading gets underway:



Spot gold is up $7.80 or 0.42% at $1851.40



Spot silver is up $0.14 or 0.54% at $27.56



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.27 or 0.41% at $65.64



bitcoin is up $600 or 1.35% of $44,647

in the US debt market, yields are higher:

