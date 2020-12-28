US sells $59B of 5 year notes at a high yield of 0.394%
WI was trading at 0.391%
The US treasury sold billion dollars of 5 year notes at a high yield of 0.394%. The high level for the auction was trading at 0.391%.
- The bid to cover came in at 2.39 x vs.2.38x last auction
- The dealers took 24.92%
- Directs took 18.0% vs. 14.3% last auction
- Indirects took 7.1% vs. 56.5% last month
Earlier today, the US treasury also sold $58 billion of 2 year notes.
- High yield came in at 0.137% vs. 0.165% last month
- bid to cover came in at 2.45x vs 2.71x last month
- Directs 17.5% vs. 15.7% last month
- Indirects 49.2% vs. 46.0% last month
Overall, the auctions were unimpressive but what can you expect given the end of year environment
The US treasury will auction off 7 year notes tomorrow