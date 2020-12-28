US sells $59B of 5 year notes at a high yield of 0.394%

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | 5-year

WI was trading at 0.391%

The US treasury sold billion dollars of 5 year notes at a high yield of 0.394%. The high level for the auction was trading at 0.391%.
  • The bid to cover came in at 2.39 x vs.2.38x last auction
  • The dealers took 24.92%
  • Directs took 18.0% vs. 14.3% last auction
  • Indirects took 7.1% vs. 56.5% last month

Earlier today, the US treasury also sold $58 billion of 2 year notes.  
  • High yield came in at 0.137% vs. 0.165% last month
  • bid to cover came in at 2.45x vs 2.71x last month
  • Directs 17.5% vs. 15.7% last month
  • Indirects 49.2% vs. 46.0% last month
Overall, the auctions were unimpressive but what can you expect given the end of year environment

The US treasury will auction off 7 year notes tomorrow

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose