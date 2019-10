Down on the day but off pre-market low levels too

The US major indices are open and the major indices are trading down marginally. The snapshot is showing:

S&P, -3.15 points or -0.12% at 2966.60



NASDAQ index -6.9 points or -0.9% at 8050.23



Dow -31 points or -0.12% at 26784 The US debt market is closed in observance of Columbus Day.

There are no economic releases or Federal Reserve speakers on the docket today.