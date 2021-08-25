US stocks are trading mixed in early US trading

Dow down. S&P near unchanged. Nasdaq up modestly

The major US stock indices are trading mixed in early US trading. Recall both the S&P and NASDAQ did close at record levels yesterday. They are each up for 4 consecutive days (working on day 5 today).





A snapshot of the market six minutes into the opening shows:



Dow industrial average -71 points or -0 point to 0% at 35294.36



S&P index up 1.31 points or 0.03% at 4487.47



NASDAQ index up 30 points or 0.21% at 15051.63



Spot gold is down $-10.02 or -0.55% at 1792.08.

Spot silver is down six cents or -0.25% $23.74



WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $67.55



Bitcoin is trading also near unchanged at $47,872 In the US debt market, yields have come off their high levels but are still marginally higher further out the curve. The U.S. Treasury will auction off five year notes at 1 PM ET. The tenure yield is just below the 1.30 level at 1.2970%.



In the forex, the USD remains the strongest of the majors while the CAD is the weakest.

a look around other markets shows: