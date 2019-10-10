US stocks close higher but off session highs

Hopes for progress on US/China

Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin has left the trade meetings without saying anything to the press. Pres. Trump is to meet with China vice premier on Friday. Who knows how the cards fall but the major indices traded with confidence today. Hopes for a Brexit solution (or at least some progress with UK and Ireland) may have also contributed to a better tone.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index rose 18.73 points or 0.64% at 2938.13

The NASDAQ index rose 47.038 points or 0.60% at 7950.78

The Dow rose 150.66 points or 0.57% at 26496.62. The percentage high, low and close for the major indices in North America and Europe are shown in the chart below:







