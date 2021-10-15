US stocks close higher. S&P and NASDAQ close higher for the third consecutive day

Dow has a two day win streak two end the week





S&P and NASDAQ end the week with a three day winning streak



Dow ends with a two day winning streak



Dow is less than 1% from its all-time high



Dow has its best week since late June



S&P has its best week since July 23



NASDAQ and S&P close above its 50 day moving average

Dow industrial average rose 382.2 points or 1.09% at 35294.75



NASDAQ index rose 73.92 points or 0.5% at 14897.35



S&P index rose 33.11 points or 0.75% 4471.37

For the week,

Dow industrial average rose 1.58%



S&P index rose 1.81%



NASDAQ index rose 2.18%

