US stocks close higher. S&P and NASDAQ close higher for the third consecutive day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow has a two day win streak two end the week

The US stocks are closing higher across the board with the Dow industrial average leading the way with a gain over 1%.

  • S&P and NASDAQ end the week with a three day winning streak
  • Dow ends with a two day winning streak
  • Dow is less than 1% from its all-time high
  • Dow has its best week since late June
  • S&P has its best week since July 23
  • NASDAQ and S&P close above its 50 day moving average
A look at the final numbers shows:
  • Dow industrial average rose 382.2 points or 1.09% at 35294.75
  • NASDAQ index rose 73.92 points or 0.5% at 14897.35
  • S&P index rose 33.11 points or 0.75% 4471.37
For the week,
  • Dow industrial average rose 1.58%
  • S&P index rose 1.81%
  • NASDAQ index rose 2.18%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose