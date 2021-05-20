US stocks close higher with the Nasdaq leading the charge
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq and S&P still remains lower on the month
The major US indices are closing higher with the NASDAQ leading the charge.
- All three major indices snapped three days losing streaks
- The Dow and S&P are on track for a weekly loss
- NASDAQ is higher for the week and looking to close higher for the first time in five weeks
- the NASDAQ is less than 5% below its all-time high
- The S&P is around 2% away from its all-time high
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 43.47 points or 1.06% at 4159.16
- Nasdaq up 236 points or 1.77% at 13535.74
- Dow up 187.84 points or 0.55% at 34083.88
Some winners today include:
- Viacom CBS, +4.61%
- zoom, +4.59%
- Tesla, +4.09%
- Lam research, +4.07%
- Nvidia, +3.87%
- FireEye, +3.67%
- Beyond Meat, +3.66%
- twitter, +3.42%
- Intuit, +3.32%
- First Solar, +3.23%
- Ford, +3.06%
Some losers include:
- Bed Bath & Beyond, -3.89%
- DoorDash, -2.28%
- Tencent, -2.18%
- Delta Airlines, -1.58%
- Airbnb, -1.56%
- Chewy, -1.42%
- United Airlines, -1.24%
- PNC, -1.01%
- Wells Fargo, -0.95%
- Caterpillar, -0.8%
In the Dow 30, the top 5 leaders include:
- Apple, +2.10%
- Boeing, +1.45%
- Microsoft, +1.39%
- Amgen, +1.29%
- Walt Disney, +1.26%
The top 5 losers include:
- Caterpillar, -0.8%
- UnitedHealth, -0.24%
- Verion, 10.23 percent
- Bank of America, -0.21%
- JPMorgan, -0.17%