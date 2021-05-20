US stocks close higher with the Nasdaq leading the charge

Nasdaq and S&P still remains lower on the month

The major US indices are closing higher with the NASDAQ leading the charge.



All three major indices snapped three days losing streaks

The Dow and S&P are on track for a weekly loss

NASDAQ is higher for the week and looking to close higher for the first time in five weeks



the NASDAQ is less than 5% below its all-time high



The S&P is around 2% away from its all-time high The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 43.47 points or 1.06% at 4159.16



Nasdaq up 236 points or 1.77% at 13535.74

Dow up 187.84 points or 0.55% at 34083.88 Some winners today include:

Viacom CBS, +4.61%



zoom, +4.59%



Tesla, +4.09%



Lam research, +4.07%



Nvidia, +3.87%



FireEye, +3.67%

Beyond Meat, +3.66%

twitter, +3.42%



Intuit, +3.32%

First Solar, +3.23%

Ford, +3.06%

Some losers include:

Bed Bath & Beyond, -3.89%



DoorDash, -2.28%

Tencent, -2.18%

Delta Airlines, -1.58%

Airbnb, -1.56%

Chewy, -1.42%

United Airlines, -1.24%



PNC, -1.01%

Wells Fargo, -0.95%



Caterpillar, -0.8%

In the Dow 30, the top 5 leaders include:



Apple, +2.10%

Boeing, +1.45%

Microsoft, +1.39%



Amgen, +1.29%

Walt Disney, +1.26%

The top 5 losers include: