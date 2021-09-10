US stocks close lower. Dow and S&P close lower for the fifth consecutive day

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

The stocks close at session lows

The major stock indices are closing lower for the day. The Dow and S&P fell for the fifth consecutive day. That is the longest losing streak since February. 

The NASDAQ index is closing lower for the third consecutive day. 

The major indices close lower this week. 

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average fell 271.66 points or -0.78% at 34607.73
  • S&P index fell -34.7 points or -0.77% at 4458.57
  • NASDAQ index fell -132.75 points or -0.87% at 15115.50




