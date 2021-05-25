US stocks close lower on the day. Dow snaps three day up streak
the major US stock indices are closed lower, giving up earlier gains. Highlights for the day include:
- S&P closes at 1% below all-time high
- NASDAQ 4% below all-time high
- Dow closes 2% below all-time high
- Dow, S&P on track for a monthly gain
- NASDAQ index on track for a monthly loss
- S&P index fell -8.94 points or -0.21% at 4188.14. The high price reached 4213.42. The low price extended to 4182.52
- NASDAQ index fell -3.99 points or -0.03% at 13657.18. The high price reached 13751.14. The low extended to 13631.80
- Dow fell -81.52 points or -0.24% at 34312.46. The hi it reached 34511.35. The low extended to 34266.03
