US stocks close lower on the day. Dow snaps three day up streak

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Modest losses

the major US stock indices are closed lower, giving up earlier gains. Highlights for the day include:
  • S&P closes at 1% below all-time high
  • NASDAQ 4% below all-time high
  • Dow closes 2% below all-time high
  • Dow, S&P on track for a monthly gain
  • NASDAQ index on track for a monthly loss
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index fell -8.94 points or -0.21% at 4188.14. The high price reached 4213.42. The low price extended to 4182.52
  • NASDAQ index fell -3.99 points or -0.03% at 13657.18. The high price reached 13751.14. The low extended to 13631.80
  • Dow fell -81.52 points or -0.24% at 34312.46. The hi it reached 34511.35. The low extended to 34266.03
Winners in the Dow 30 included:
Dow 30 winners
The top 5 Dow 30 losers include:

Top five Dow losers
Some other big winners today include:

Big winners
While big losers include:

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose