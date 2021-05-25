US stocks close lower on the day. Dow snaps three day up streak

Modest losses

the major US stock indices are closed lower, giving up earlier gains. Highlights for the day include:



S&P closes at 1% below all-time high



NASDAQ 4% below all-time high



Dow closes 2% below all-time high



Dow, S&P on track for a monthly gain



NASDAQ index on track for a monthly loss

The final numbers are showing:

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell -8.94 points or -0.21% at 4188.14. The high price reached 4213.42. The low price extended to 4182.52



NASDAQ index fell -3.99 points or -0.03% at 13657.18. The high price reached 13751.14. The low extended to 13631.80



Dow fell -81.52 points or -0.24% at 34312.46. The hi it reached 34511.35. The low extended to 34266.03





The top 5 Dow 30 losers include:







Some other big winners today include:

Some other big winners today include:









While big losers include:





Winners in the Dow 30 included: