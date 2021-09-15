US stocks close near highs

Major indices all higher

Dow and S&P up to the last three trading days

NASDAQ snapped a five day losing streak

The major indices closed near their highs for the day

S&P has its best day in more than two weeks

All major S&P sectors rose with the exception of utilities

Energy +3.83%. Industrials +1.12%, Materials +1.11%, financials +0.93%. S&P sector laggards include utilities -0.14%, consumer staples +0.41%, real estate +0.42%, and discretionary +0.67% the final numbers are showing: Dow rose 236.8 points or 0.68% at 34814.40

S&P index rose 37.63 points or 0.85% at 4480.69

NASDAQ index rose 123.78 points or 0.82% 15161.54

Russell 2000 rose 24.46 points or 1.11% at 2234.45 The US dollar was weaker today, despite the fact that US interest rates move higher. The Canadian dollar was the strongest of the majors.

The benchmark 10 year yield is up 2.3 basis points and moved back above the 1.300% level.



The US stocks are closing near their highs for the day. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was the biggest gain or with a 1.1% rise.