US stocks close near session highs. Solid day higher.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Broad indices move up over 3% on the day

The US stocks moved up to a new session high but backed off just a bit into the close.  It was still a solid day higher.

The major indices are closing at:
  • S&P index rose 5.02 points or 3.35% to 2626.49. 
  • Nasdaq index rose 271.77 points or 3.62% tp 7774.15. 
  • Dow industrial average rose 688.32 points or 3.18% to 22325.10.
Although the price extended to new session highs in the major indices during the last hour, the volatility was a bit less than recent history. The snapshot at 3 PM showed:

  • S&P index up 70.44 points or 2.77% at 2611.91. The index moved up to a high of 2631.80 in the last hour. 
  • NASDAQ index +225.28 points or 3.0% at 7727.66. The index moved up to a high of 7784.34 in the last hour
  • Dow up 526.39 points or 2.43% at 22163.12. The index moved up to a high of 22378.09 in the last hour.  
Some winners today included: 
  • Johnson & Johnson, +7.9%
  • Merck, +7.45%
  • Microsoft, +7.15%
  • Intel, +5.98%
  • Caterpillar, +5.88%
  • Facebook, +5.77%
  • Pfizer, +5.76%
  • Chubb, +5.32%
  • Nvidia, +5.15%
  • Coca-Cola, +5.04%
  • Walmart, +5.04%
  • Phillip Morris, +4.74%
  • IBM, +4.54%
  • General Mills, +4.42%
  • Gilead +4.30%
  • Adobe +4.22%
Some losers today included:
  • United Airlines, -8.08%
  • Boeing, -5.93%
  • Southwest Airlines -3.52%
  • Delta, -2.98%
  • Tesla, -2.43%
  • Papa John's, -2.32%
  • Wells Fargo, -1.19%
  • Slack, -1.09%
  • Raytheon, -0.73%
  • DuPont, -0.62%
  • Lockheed Martin, -0.57%
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose