US stocks close near session highs. Solid day higher.
Technical Analysis
Broad indices move up over 3% on the day
The US stocks moved up to a new session high but backed off just a bit into the close. It was still a solid day higher.
The major indices are closing at:
- S&P index rose 5.02 points or 3.35% to 2626.49.
- Nasdaq index rose 271.77 points or 3.62% tp 7774.15.
- Dow industrial average rose 688.32 points or 3.18% to 22325.10.
Although the price extended to new session highs in the major indices during the last hour, the volatility was a bit less than recent history. The snapshot at 3 PM showed:
- S&P index up 70.44 points or 2.77% at 2611.91. The index moved up to a high of 2631.80 in the last hour.
- NASDAQ index +225.28 points or 3.0% at 7727.66. The index moved up to a high of 7784.34 in the last hour
- Dow up 526.39 points or 2.43% at 22163.12. The index moved up to a high of 22378.09 in the last hour.
Some winners today included:
Some losers today included:
- Johnson & Johnson, +7.9%
- Merck, +7.45%
- Microsoft, +7.15%
- Intel, +5.98%
- Caterpillar, +5.88%
- Facebook, +5.77%
- Pfizer, +5.76%
- Chubb, +5.32%
- Nvidia, +5.15%
- Coca-Cola, +5.04%
- Walmart, +5.04%
- Phillip Morris, +4.74%
- IBM, +4.54%
- General Mills, +4.42%
- Gilead +4.30%
- Adobe +4.22%
- United Airlines, -8.08%
- Boeing, -5.93%
- Southwest Airlines -3.52%
- Delta, -2.98%
- Tesla, -2.43%
- Papa John's, -2.32%
- Wells Fargo, -1.19%
- Slack, -1.09%
- Raytheon, -0.73%
- DuPont, -0.62%
- Lockheed Martin, -0.57%