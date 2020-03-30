US stocks close near session highs. Solid day higher.

Broad indices move up over 3% on the day

The US stocks moved up to a new session high but backed off just a bit into the close. It was still a solid day higher.





The major indices are closing at:

S&P index rose 5.02 points or 3.35% to 2626.49.

Nasdaq index rose 271.77 points or 3.62% tp 7774.15.

Dow industrial average rose 688.32 points or 3.18% to 22325.10. Although the price extended to new session highs in the major indices during the last hour, the volatility was a bit less than recent history. The snapshot at 3 PM showed:





S&P index up 70.44 points or 2.77% at 2611.91. The index moved up to a high of 2631.80 in the last hour.



NASDAQ index +225.28 points or 3.0% at 7727.66. The index moved up to a high of 7784.34 in the last hour



Dow up 526.39 points or 2.43% at 22163.12. The index moved up to a high of 22378.09 in the last hour.

Some winners today included:

Johnson & Johnson, +7.9%



Merck, +7.45%



Microsoft, +7.15%



Intel, +5.98%



Caterpillar, +5.88%



Facebook, +5.77%



Pfizer, +5.76%



Chubb, +5.32%



Nvidia, +5.15%



Coca-Cola, +5.04%



Walmart, +5.04%



Phillip Morris, +4.74%



IBM, +4.54%



General Mills, +4.42%



Gilead +4.30%



Adobe +4.22%



United Airlines, -8.08%



Boeing, -5.93%



Southwest Airlines -3.52%

Delta, -2.98%



Tesla, -2.43%



Papa John's, -2.32%



Wells Fargo, -1.19%



Slack, -1.09%



Raytheon, -0.73%



DuPont, -0.62%



Lockheed Martin, -0.57%

Some losers today included: