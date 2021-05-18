US stocks close near session lows.

Major indices down for the second consecutive day





A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index -35.54 points or -0.85% at 4127.73. The high price reached 4169.15. The low price extended to 4125.99



Nasdaq fell -75.41 points or -0.56% at 13303.64. The high price reached 13485.34. The low extended to 13299.93

Dow fell -267.66 points or -0.78% at 34060.13. The high price reached 34408.99. The low extended to 34044.10. At the highs, The S&P was up 0.13%. The low point reached -0.89%

The NASDAQ was up 0.79%. The low point reached -0.59%

The Dow was up 0.24%. The low point reached -0.83% Winners today include:

Snowflake, +4.95%



ViacomCBS, +4.56%



Crowdstrike, +4.36%

Palantir, +3.76%



Uber, +3.49%

Doordash +3.45%

Blackberry, +3.3%

Novavox, +3.16%

Liveperson, +2.39%

ARK genomic revolution, +2.04% Losers today include: Western Digital, -4.16%



Charles Schwab, -2.92%



Schlumberger, -2.91%

PNC -2.64%

Roblox, -2.55%

Caterpillar, -2.19%

Wells Fargo, -2.17%



whirlpool, -1.99%



micron, -1.89%



Corning, -1.83%

Facebook, -1.74%

Broadcom, -1.45%

The US stocks all close near session lows. The major indices are closing lower for the second consecutive day. We have now seen three days down, two days up and the last two days lower in the major indices.