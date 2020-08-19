US stocks close near session lows. No new record close today

Stocks lost steam into the close

The major indices are closing lower on the day and near session lows. The move lower is being led by the NASDAQ index which is down around -0.57%.





Apple today traded above a market capitalization of $2 trillion. That was the 1st stock to have a capitalization over 2 trillion. The level was at $467.77. The price close below that level and $462.83.





Other highlights today include:

The S&P and NASDAQ snapped a today winning streak.

The Dow industrial average fell for the 3rd consecutive day.

The S&P reached a new intraday record up at 3399.54.

The final numbers are showing: