US stocks close sharply higher

The final numbers are showing:



S&P index rose 64.71 points or 1.52% at 4323.20 . The gain today nearly erased the -68.65 point decline yesterday.



NASDAQ index rose 223.89 points or 1.57% at 14498.88. It's gain today erased a -152.25 point decline yesterday



Dow rose 549.95 points or 1.62% at 34511.99 you. The gain today fell short of the -725.81 point decline yesterday.

The NASDAQ index moved up to test its 50 hour and 100 hour moving averages between 14556.90 and 14569.91. The high price reached 14555.70 and backed off into the close.











For the S&P index, the index reached up toward its 100 hour moving average and like the NASDAQ index, backed off into the close.











After the close, Netflix earnings came out:

