US stocks drift lower and close lower for the third consecutive day

Stocks struggle to move higher





At the close, Apple announced that they would have to cut production of the iPhone due to chip crunch. Apple shares are down -1.1% after the close.





Dow S&P and NASDAQ post a three day stock decline



S&P closes around 4% from its all-time high



Dow closes about 3% from its all-time high



NASDAQ closes -6% below its all-time high

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Jones -117.72 points or -0.34% at 34378.33



S&P index -10.56 points or -0.24% at 4350.64



NASDAQ index -20.27 points or -0.14% at 14465.93

The US stocks could not sustain positive levels and drifted lower into US afternoon. The major indices are closing lower for the third consecutive day.