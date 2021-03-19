US stocks end mixed as rotation trade reverses today
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq higher. S&P and Dow lower.
The rotation out of the Nasdaq and into the S&P and Dow was reversed today. The Nasdaq is the big winner. The Dow is the big loser and the S&P is in between those two indices.
The final numbers area showing:
- Russell 2000 has its worst week since January
- NASDAQ has its 4th weekly loss in 5 weeks
- Dow post 2 day losing streak Dow, S&P, NASDAQ all down on the week
- Dow industrial average -234.33 points or -0.71% at 32627.97
- S&P index -2.36 points or -0.06% at 3913.10
- NASDAQ index up 99.066 points or 0.76% at 13215.23
- Russell 2000 rose 19.95 points or 0.88% at 2287.53
For the week:
- Dow industrial average fell -0.46%
- S&P index fell -0.79%
- NASDAQ index fell -0.77%