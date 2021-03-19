US stocks end mixed as rotation trade reverses today

Nasdaq higher. S&P and Dow lower.

The rotation out of the Nasdaq and into the S&P and Dow was reversed today. The Nasdaq is the big winner. The Dow is the big loser and the S&P is in between those two indices.



Russell 2000 has its worst week since January



NASDAQ has its 4th weekly loss in 5 weeks



Dow post 2 day losing streak Dow, S&P, NASDAQ all down on the week



Dow industrial average -234.33 points or -0.71% at 32627.97



S&P index -2.36 points or -0.06% at 3913.10



NASDAQ index up 99.066 points or 0.76% at 13215.23

Russell 2000 rose 19.95 points or 0.88% at 2287.53

For the week:

Dow industrial average fell -0.46%



S&P index fell -0.79%



NASDAQ index fell -0.77%



The final numbers area showing: