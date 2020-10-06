US stocks end sharply lower

Trump bombshell has investors on edge





A look at the closes shows.

S&P index down -47.66 points or -1.4% to 3360.97. Yesterday the index closed up 6.18 points



NASDAQ index fell -177.88 points or -1.57% to 11154.60. Yesterday the index rose by 257.46 points



Dow industrial average fell -375.80 points or -1.34% to 27772.76. Yesterday the index rose by 465.77 points Perhaps the market is a bit confused as to what the intentions of Pres. Trump is and whether he is using this is a plow to gain some competitive advantage in negotiations. It is hard to figure out... What we know is that investors are on edge as they decipher the next chapter in this 2020 thriller.

The US stocks are ending the session sharply lower, but having said that the declines today are less than the gains from yesterday.