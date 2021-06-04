US stocks end the week on a strong note

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

All major indices higher

All the major indices are closing the session with gains. The day was led by the NASDAQ index
  • NASDAQ has its best day since May 20
  • NASDAQ higher for the third straight week
  • S&P has its best day since May 24
  • Dow and S&P higher for the second straight week
A look at the closes shows:
  • S&P index rose 37.04 points or 0.88% at 4229.89. The high price reached 4233.45. That was just short of its all-time high of 4238.04
  • NASDAQ index rose 199.90 points or 1.47% at 13814.49. The high price reached 13826.82. The low extended to 13692.01
  • Dow industrial average rose 179.35 points or 0.52% at 34756.39. The high price reached 34772.12. The low price extended to 34618.69
  • Russell 2000 index closes up 7.16 points or +0.31% at 2286. It's high price reached 2293.67. The low price extended to 2277.39
The biggest gain or of the Dow 30 was salesforce with a gain of 2.28%.

The biggest loser in the Dow 30 was Travelers at -0.63%.

Dow 30 losers
Outside of the Dow 30, below is a list of some of the other bigger winners for the day. Roblox which recently IPO would near the $70 level, traded above $100 this week.  Nvidia is cracking above the $700 level of the first time:

Other market winners
Losers today included the recent Meme gainers.  Blackberry fell -12.78%. AMC fell -6.53% and Gamestop fell -3.89% .

The market losers
For the trading week, the major indices all rose modestly:
  • S&P rose 0.69%
  • NASDAQ rose 0.57%
  • Dow rose 0.85%
