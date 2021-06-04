US stocks end the week on a strong note

NASDAQ has its best day since May 20



NASDAQ higher for the third straight week



S&P has its best day since May 24



Dow and S&P higher for the second straight week



S&P index rose 37.04 points or 0.88% at 4229.89. The high price reached 4233.45. That was just short of its all-time high of 4238.04



NASDAQ index rose 199.90 points or 1.47% at 13814.49. The high price reached 13826.82. The low extended to 13692.01



Dow industrial average rose 179.35 points or 0.52% at 34756.39. The high price reached 34772.12. The low price extended to 34618.69



Russell 2000 index closes up 7.16 points or +0.31% at 2286. It's high price reached 2293.67. The low price extended to 2277.39



The biggest gain or of the Dow 30 was salesforce with a gain of 2.28%.











The biggest loser in the Dow 30 was Travelers at -0.63%.











Outside of the Dow 30, below is a list of some of the other bigger winners for the day. Roblox which recently IPO would near the $70 level, traded above $100 this week. Nvidia is cracking above the $700 level of the first time:











Losers today included the recent Meme gainers. Blackberry fell -12.78%. AMC fell -6.53% and Gamestop fell -3.89% .









For the trading week, the major indices all rose modestly:



S&P rose 0.69%

NASDAQ rose 0.57%



Dow rose 0.85%

A look at the closes shows: