US stocks end the week on a strong note
Technical Analysis
All major indices higherAll the major indices are closing the session with gains. The day was led by the NASDAQ index
- NASDAQ has its best day since May 20
- NASDAQ higher for the third straight week
- S&P has its best day since May 24
- Dow and S&P higher for the second straight week
- S&P index rose 37.04 points or 0.88% at 4229.89. The high price reached 4233.45. That was just short of its all-time high of 4238.04
- NASDAQ index rose 199.90 points or 1.47% at 13814.49. The high price reached 13826.82. The low extended to 13692.01
- Dow industrial average rose 179.35 points or 0.52% at 34756.39. The high price reached 34772.12. The low price extended to 34618.69
- Russell 2000 index closes up 7.16 points or +0.31% at 2286. It's high price reached 2293.67. The low price extended to 2277.39
The biggest gain or of the Dow 30 was salesforce with a gain of 2.28%.
The biggest loser in the Dow 30 was Travelers at -0.63%.
Outside of the Dow 30, below is a list of some of the other bigger winners for the day. Roblox which recently IPO would near the $70 level, traded above $100 this week. Nvidia is cracking above the $700 level of the first time:
Losers today included the recent Meme gainers. Blackberry fell -12.78%. AMC fell -6.53% and Gamestop fell -3.89% .
For the trading week, the major indices all rose modestly:
- S&P rose 0.69%
- NASDAQ rose 0.57%
- Dow rose 0.85%