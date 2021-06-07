US stocks mixed with risk on flows into Russell/Nasdaq

Dow lags and posts the worst day in more than two weeks

The major US indices are closing mixed with risk on flows sending the Russell 2000 and NASDAQ indices higher. The broader big cap stocks of the S&P index and Dow declined.





The NASDAQ closes 2% from the high



S&P closes less than 1% from the high



NASDAQ closes higher for the second consecutive day



Dow as its worst day in over two weeks

Russell 2000 has fourth positive session in five trading days



Biotech ETF has its best they of 2021 as Biogen shares surge after Alzheimer's drug gets a green light from the FDA.

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index felt -3.37 points or -0.08% at 4226.52. The high price reached 4232.34. The low price extended 24215.66



NASDAQ index rose 67.23 points or +0.49% at 13881.72. It's high price reached 13889.11. The low price extended to 13784.89



the Dow industrial average felt -126.15 points or -0.36% at 34630.24. It's high price reached 34820.91. The low price extended to 34574.51



Russell 2000 rose 32.8 points or 1.43% at 2319.21. The high price reached 2321.64. The low price extended to 2286.93.







Meme stocks and Biogen were leaders today with Biogen rising 38.33% after the FDA approved and Alzheimer's drug. The other beginners were familiar meme stocks including Express, AMC, Blackberry, Gamestop, Bed Bath and Beyond.