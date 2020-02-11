US stocks open higher. New records for the S&P and NASDAQ

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Dow industrial average lags

The major stock indices are opening higher and in the process the S&P index and NASDAQ index are making all time new highs.

A snapshot 5 minutes after the official opening is showing:
  • S&P index +12.12 points or 0.36% at 3364.21.
  • The NASDAQ index +35.216 points or 0.37% at 9663.60
  • Dow up 71.75 points or 0.25% at 29348.53. 
Facebook is lower after being downgraded to a sell by Pivotal Research.

In other markets:
  • spot gold is trading up $1.14 or 0.07% at $1573.29
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.86 or 1.73% at $50.43
  • 10 year yield is trading at 1.574%, up 0.5 basis points
in the forex::
  • The GBPUSD cracked above its 100 hour moving average at 1.29378 and is currently trading at 1.29536.  
  • The EURUSD moved to a new four-month low to 1.0890 but has since rebounded back above the 1.0900 level and trades at 1.0915 currently just off the high price for the day
