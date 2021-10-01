US stocks open higher with the Dow leading the way

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

NASDAQ index lacks. Merck the focus

the US stocks are opening higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way. Merck shares are up 10.9% after announcing an antiviral drug for Covid that reduces hospitalizations by 50%. That has the other vaccine stocks lower however.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • Dow industrial average up 185 points or 0.55% at 34026
  • S&P index up 7.64 points or 0.18% at 4314.24
  • the NASDAQ index is just turned back negative at -8.5 points or -0.06% at 14440
