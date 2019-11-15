US stocks open higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way

Record highs for the Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ index

The major US indices are opening the day higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. There record highs for the Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ index as well.







A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:



S&P index up 12.58 points or 0.41% at 3109.21



NASDAQ index up 45.2 points or 0.53% at 8524.19



Dow industrial average up 100 points or 0.36% at 27880.90









Spot gold is down $6.17 or -0.42% at $1465.20

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.04 or 0.07% at $56.81

In the forex:



The GBPUSD ran higher after a headline that the Brexit party will step down and 43 additional seats in the upcoming election. The Brexit party already said they would not run in elections against existing Tory seat holders (which totaled 317 seats. As a result, Brexit will now step down from 360 seats. Of the 43 additional seats, the Tories came in 2nd in 17 of them. If the Tories secure all their existing seats and 8 of the 17 they came in 2nd (as a result of votes going from Brexit party to the Tories, they can get the majority.

The EURUSD has moved above the 200 hour MA at 1.10382 and did extend the narrow range for the week by a few pips (above 1.10426. The high reached 1.10453.

The USDJPY just traded to new session highs at 108.77. It's 100 hour moving average currently comes in at 108.847. The 200 day moving average and 200 hour moving average are at 108.96-97 (key area)

In the US debt market yields remain higher on the day by about 2 – 3 basis points.