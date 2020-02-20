US stocks open modestly lower

Major indices down around -0.1% to -0.15%

The US stocks are opening modestly lower with the major indices down -0.1% to -0.15%.





The snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening are showing:

S&P index -4.4 points or -0.13% at 3381.75



NASDAQ index -10.059 points or -0.10% at 9807.12



Dow down -42.32 points or -0.14% at 29305.73





US yields are lower in trading today. The snapshot currently shows:

2 year 1.409%, -1.2 basis points



5 year 1.388%, -1.8 basis points



10 year 1.544%, -2.2 basis points



30 year 1.987%, -2.6 basis points

Spot gold is trading up $3.39 or +0.21% at $1615.11

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.71 or 1.33% at $54 per barrel

ForexLive

The declines are less than the futures implied before the opening.