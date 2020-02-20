US stocks open modestly lower
Technical Analysis
Major indices down around -0.1% to -0.15%
The US stocks are opening modestly lower with the major indices down -0.1% to -0.15%.
The snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening are showing:
The declines are less than the futures implied before the opening.
- S&P index -4.4 points or -0.13% at 3381.75
- NASDAQ index -10.059 points or -0.10% at 9807.12
- Dow down -42.32 points or -0.14% at 29305.73
US yields are lower in trading today. The snapshot currently shows:
- 2 year 1.409%, -1.2 basis points
- 5 year 1.388%, -1.8 basis points
- 10 year 1.544%, -2.2 basis points
- 30 year 1.987%, -2.6 basis points
Spot gold is trading up $3.39 or +0.21% at $1615.11
WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.71 or 1.33% at $54 per barrel