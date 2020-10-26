US stocks open the week with sharp declines

Technical Analysis

Dow down over 300 points. NASDAQ down close to 100 points

the major indices are opening the week with sharp declines. The Dow industrial average is down around 300 points while the NASDAQ index is down around 100 points.

A snapshot of the markets currently shows:
  • S&P index, -32.5 points or -0.95% at 3432
  • NASDAQ index -90 points or -0.79% at 11458
  • Dow industrial average down -300 point surmise it 1.06% at 28032.
Concerns about Covid. Concerns about no Covid stimulus deal and a potential slowdown are hurting equities.

This week is a huge week for earnings. Below is a look at some of the major companies reporting including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, AMD, Boeing.

Monday:
  • SAP
  • Hasbro
  • Twillio
Tuesday:
  • Merck
  • 3M
  • Pfizer
  • Caterpillar
  • Microsoft
  • AMD
Wednesday:
  • UPS
  • GE
  • Boeing
  • Amgen
  • Ford
Thursday:
  • Comcast
  • Alphabet
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Starbucks
Friday:
  • Honeywell
  • Chevron
  • Colgate Palmolive
  • Under Armor
  • Abbvie


