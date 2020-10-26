US stocks open the week with sharp declines
Technical Analysis
Dow down over 300 points. NASDAQ down close to 100 pointsthe major indices are opening the week with sharp declines. The Dow industrial average is down around 300 points while the NASDAQ index is down around 100 points.
A snapshot of the markets currently shows:
- S&P index, -32.5 points or -0.95% at 3432
- NASDAQ index -90 points or -0.79% at 11458
- Dow industrial average down -300 point surmise it 1.06% at 28032.
This week is a huge week for earnings. Below is a look at some of the major companies reporting including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, AMD, Boeing.
Monday:
- SAP
- Hasbro
- Twillio
- Merck
- 3M
- Pfizer
- Caterpillar
- Microsoft
- AMD
- UPS
- GE
- Boeing
- Amgen
- Ford
- Comcast
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Apple
- Starbucks
- Honeywell
- Chevron
- Colgate Palmolive
- Under Armor
- Abbvie