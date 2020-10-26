US stocks open the week with sharp declines

Dow down over 300 points. NASDAQ down close to 100 points





A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

S&P index, -32.5 points or -0.95% at 3432



NASDAQ index -90 points or -0.79% at 11458



Dow industrial average down -300 point surmise it 1.06% at 28032.

Concerns about Covid. Concerns about no Covid stimulus deal and a potential slowdown are hurting equities.





This week is a huge week for earnings. Below is a look at some of the major companies reporting including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, AMD, Boeing.





SAP

Hasbro

Twillio Tuesday: Merck

3M

Pfizer

Caterpillar

Microsoft

AMD Wednesday: UPS

GE

Boeing

Amgen

Ford Thursday: Comcast

Alphabet

Amazon

Facebook

Apple

Starbucks Friday: Honeywell

Chevron

Colgate Palmolive

Under Armor

Abbvie



