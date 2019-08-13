US stocks open with modest declines.
Technical Analysis
Open is more positive then earlier pre-market levels
The US stock markets are open and the major indices are opening with modest declines. They also are at levels that are better than earlier pre-market levels.
The current snapshot of the market is showing:
In the US debt market, yields remain mixed with the shorter and higher and the longer and lower.
- The S&P index -5.91 points or -0.20% at 2877.18
- The NASDAQ index -10.634 points or -0.14% at 7852.77
- The Dow is down -59.95 points or -0.23% at 25837.70
- 2 year 1.5996%, +1.6 basis points
- five year 1.507%, +1.4 basis points
- 10 year 1.635%, -1.0 basis points
- 30 year 2.10%, -3.2 basis points
Spot gold has come off higher levels. The high reached $1535.14. We are currently trading at $1515.10, up $4.40 or 0.28%.
WTI crude oil futures are down $0.23 or -0.40% at $54.71.