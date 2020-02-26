US stocks open with gains after the 2-day rout

NASDAQ indices leading the way

The 2-day rout this week took 1900 points off the Dow and erased all the gains for the year in the major indices (the Nasdaq was the last to go negative on the year yesterday).



Today, the major indices are opening with gains led by the Nasdaq. The gains are no where near the losses from yesterday (S&P -3.03%, Dow -3.15% and Nasdaq down -2.77%), but it is a step in the positive direction.





The numbers are showing