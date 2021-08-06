US stocks opened mixed. S&P trades at record high

Dow leads the way. Nasdaq lags

The Dow and the S&P 500 both have reached new intraday highs in the first few minutes of trading. The NASDAQ lags after the try than expected jobs gain as traders concerned about a faster taper/tightening cycle for the Fed. Nevertheless, the index has rebounded from premarket levels:





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow +155 points or 0.44% at 35223

S&P index up 10 points or 0.22% at 4439.42



NASDAQ index -18 points or -0.12% at 14876.50



The new intraday high for the S&P 4440.20. The new intraday high for the Dow is 35246.79.