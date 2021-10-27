US stocks sell off into the close. Dow and S&P lower. Nasdaq unchanged.

Russell 2000 tumbles -1.90%

The major US indices are closing mostly lower. The exception is the Nasdaq which closed higher by 0.12 points or 0.00% (call it higher but just barely).





The final numbers are showing:

Dow fell -266.19 points or -0.74% at 35490.70

S&P fell -23.13 points or -0.51% at 4551.67

Nasdaq rose 0.12 points or 0.00% at 15235.84 The biggest decliner was the small cap Russell 2000 index. It fell -43.59 points or -1.90% at 2252.49.





At the session highs for the major indices, the: