US stocks sell off into the close. Dow and S&P lower. Nasdaq unchanged.

Russell 2000 tumbles -1.90%

The major US indices are closing mostly lower. The exception is the Nasdaq which closed higher by 0.12 points or 0.00% (call it higher but just barely). 

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow fell -266.19 points or -0.74% at 35490.70
  • S&P fell -23.13 points or -0.51% at 4551.67
  • Nasdaq rose 0.12 points or 0.00% at 15235.84
The biggest decliner was the small cap Russell 2000 index. It fell -43.59 points or -1.90% at 2252.49. 

 At the session highs for the major indices, the:
  • Dow was up 78.55 points or +0.22%
  • S&P was up 9.91 points or +0.22%
  • Nasdaq was up 128.70 points or 0.85%
Each of the big three major indices closed at the lows.  

