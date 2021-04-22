US stocks with declines across the board

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski

Declines retraced some of the gains from yesterday

The US stocks are opening with the client across the board.  Recall from yesterday, the major insisted rise sharply:

  • S&P index +38.52 points or +0.93% 
  • NASDAQ index rose 163.95 points or 1.19% 
  • Dow rose 317.7 to points or 0.94% 
a snapshot of the market four minutes into the opening is showing,
  • S&P index down -8.85 points or -0.21% at 4164.57
  • NASDAQ index -7.519 points or -0.05% at 13942.69
  • Dow -122.91 points or -0.36% at 34014.40
in other markets:
  • Spot gold is down $9 or -0.5% at $1784.70
  • Spot silver is down $0.20 or -0.76% at $26.34
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.19 or 0.31% at $61.54
  • Bitcoin is trading up $250 or 0.46% of $55,250
in the US that market, yields are mixed with a flatter yield curve:
  • two year 0.151%, +0.4 basis points
  • 5 year 0.801%, +0.5 basis points
  • 10 year 1.548%, -0.6 basis points
  • 30 year 2.236%, -1.3 basis points
a snapshot of the Forex market shows the JPY as the strongest of the majors now (followed posted by the CHF and USD). The NZD remains the weakest with the GBP just behind. 

Forex

