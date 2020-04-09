USD/CAD nears the crisis low as oil climbs on OPEC cut hopes

Watch the chart

USD/CAD is approaching some big levels. The crisis low so far is 1.3922 and we're within striking distance now as the pair sinks on broad USD weakness and oil strength. The report that OPEC+ will discuss a 20 mbpd cut is boosting crude but I would be vary wary of that headline. They look at all scenarios and the devil is in the details.











Three big details from OPEC to watch:





1- What is the base production to cut from?



2- What will be counted as a "cut'?



3- What is the duration of the cut?