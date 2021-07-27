USDCAD remains in up and down trading range.

In between, sits the pairs 100 hour MA at 1.25674 and the 50% midpoint of the July trading range. That level comes in at 1.25543. The low in the North American session found support buyers against that midpoint level so far. The price is back above the 100 hour moving average as well. That has helped tilt the trading bias more in the direction of the buyers as long as those levels can now hold support intraday.





The upside target includes high from Friday at 1.26074. Above that, the 200 day moving average comes in at 1.26096 and the 200 hour moving averageat 1.2615. The 38.2% retracement of the month of trading ranges between those levels at 1.26138.





The ups and downs have taken hold of this currency pair. At some point there will be a break and run, but for now there's plenty of support below starting with the 50% midpoint and the 1.2525 floor, and plenty of resistance above between 1.2590 and 1.26138.



