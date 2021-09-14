USDJPY bottoms near bottoms

The recent swing lows between 109.5610 9.615 stalls the fall.







Having said that, getting back above the 100 day moving average at 109.816 will still need to be accomplished if the buyers are to feel more comfortable.

The USDJPY has seem to find a bottom near the recent bottoms in the 109.56 to 109.615 area. The low price reached 109.587. It will take a move below that swing area (see red numbered circles in yellow area) to open the door for further downside. For now, the support is holding.