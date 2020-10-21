USD/JPY drops to a fresh one-month low, strays away from the typical yields correlation

USD/JPY falls to its lowest level since 22 September, just below 105.00





While short-term headlines may still bring about some pessimism and a pre-election deal is certainly not going to happen, that isn't stopping bond investors from pricing in a stimulus package as evident by the move in Treasury yields so far today.







10-year yields are at their highest level since early June, threatening a breakout and are still up by nearly 3 bps to 0.814% currently.





Despite that, USD/JPY is down 0.5% to levels just under 105.00 as price action signals a break from the typical yields correlation that we are used to seeing in the pair.





In a sense, the divergence here tells us that what is happening in the market now is more than just a "risk" move. It is more to do with stimulus pricing (reflation trade narrative) and possibly US election odds pricing as well i.e. a 'blue sweep' anticipated.





Dollar weakness is the major theme in the currencies market today and it is apparent that a lot of that is riding on the back of hopes of a stimulus deal coming - one way or another.