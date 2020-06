200 hour MA below and 100 day MA below that. All MAs lining up

The USDJPY is back down and knocking on the 200 day MAs door at 108.375. Just below that is the rising 200 hour MA at 108.34. The 100 day MA is at 108.256. Lots of support in the 108.256 to 108.375 level.









Recall, the pair last week moved above the 100 and 200 day MA around the 108.30 level and that propelled the pair higher.