USDJPY rises to new session highs
Technical Analysis
As yields and stocks rise, the USDJPY has pushed to a new session high.The USDJPY has moved to a new session high at 108.865. That took out the early Asian session high at 108.840.
As per an earlier post, the price has been waffling up and down today, while using the 100 and 200 bar moving average on the 5 minutes chart as a bullish or bearish barometer. The lows have stalled in the 108.41 – 46 area. The highs came in between 108.78 and 108 84.