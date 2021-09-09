USD/JPY slips back to 110.00 as risk appetite wanes

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usdjpy

The push and pull continues for USD/JPY

USD/JPY H1 09-09
The pair is down from 110.20 earlier to 110.00 now as risk sentiment leans towards the softer side to start European morning trade.

Of note, price is testing near-term support from the key hourly moving averages @ 109.99-01. A break below that will see sellers seize back near-term control.

The retreat in the past few sessions also comes as bond yields stall after the surge higher on Tuesday. 10-year Treasury yields had a brief look above 1.38% at the start of the week but is trading all the way down to 1.325% currently.

The daily chart for USD/JPY shows that price is still largely caught in a battle over the past few weeks, struggling for any real conviction to chase firmer direction:

USD/JPY D1 09-09
Topside remains limited closer to 110.60-70 in the bigger picture while the 100-day moving average (red line) is helping to provide some support @ 109.76 with swing region support also seen around 109.50-60 for the time being.

If anything, it points to a market that is still relatively confused by the dovish taper that central banks are about to embark on considering the dimming economic outlook.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose