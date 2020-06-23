USD/JPY threatens fall to six-week low

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | usdjpy

Big turnaround in USD/JPY

A mix of risk-on has shifted into more of a dollar selloff.

It's been a wild ride in USD/JPY today as the pair dropped on the Navarro story, then rebounded on the denial, then jumped on a positive risk tone and has now plunged. USD/JPY is now just pips away from the June low of 105.57.

Big turnaround in USD/JPY

At the moment support at that low is holding but a breakdown would clear the way for a test of 106.00, which was the early-May low.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose