USDMXN moves back above 100 day MA.
Technical Analysis
Close above would be bullishThe USDMXN has pushed back above its 100 day MA at 20.3429. The price moved above that MA yesterday, but could not sustain momentum above the level. Today is the 2nd shot.
Stay above today - and going forward - opens the upside for more corrective price action going forward with the
- high from January at 20.59625,
- the December high at 20.6596 and
- the 38.2% of the move down from the September high at 20.74758 as the next upside targets.