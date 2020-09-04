Wild up and down day for US equities. Major indices close lower for the 2nd consecutive day
Technical Analysis
S&P and NASDAQ break 5 week win streak
It was a wild up and down trading day for the major US stock indices. At the end of the day the major indices all fell. For the week they also declined. The NASDAQ index was the weakest today and also for the week.
Some highlights for the day included
- Major averages closing lower for the 2nd consecutive day
- NASDAQ had its worst week since March 20
- Dow S&P at its worst week since June 26
- S&P and NASDAQ break the 5 week win streak
- S&P index -28.10 points or -0.81% at 3426.96.At the low the index was down -105.43 points
- NASDAQ index -144.96 points or -1.27% at 11313.12.At the low the index was down -582.23 points.
- Dow industrial average down -159.42 points or -0.56% at 28133.33. At the low the Dow was down -628 points
For the week:
- S&P index fell -2.31%
- NASDAQ index fell -3.27%
- Dow industrial average fell -1.82%
Year-to-date, the Dow industrial average turned back negative for the year. The NASDAQ index maintains a solid gain:
- S&P index +6.07%
- NASDAQ index +26.09%
- Dow industrial average, -1.42%