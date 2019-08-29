With "risk on" trades on, that is not good for gold.

Technical Analysis

Precious metal is down over 1% now

Stocks are soaring. Yields are up as well. The risk on trades are on which means gold is heading lower.

Indeed,the price of the precious metal is currently down $-18.50 or -1.20% at $1520.14

Technically, the pair on the hourly chart above, has moved below its 100 hour MA at $1536.21 and is not down testing a lower trend line and the 200 hour MA (at $1518.33). The low for the day just reached $1519.86.  

Decision time for the bulls and bears as it tests a key barometer.   Move below increases the bearish bias and will have traders looking toward $1496 to $1500 area (38.2% retracement). Holding the level will have traders wanting to see a move back above $1425.11 (low from Monday), with the broken 100 hour MA another target on the topside. 


