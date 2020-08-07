WTI crude oil futures are settling at $41.27

That is down $0.68 or -1.62%





The high price today reached $42.22. The low price extended to $41.06.





The last 6 weeks has seen the crude oil price settle between $40.27 and $41.29.





Week ending Fri 3 July: $40.65

Week ending Fri 10 July: $40.55

Week ending Fri 17 July: $40.59

Week ending Fri 24 July: $41.29

Week ending Fri 31 July: $40.27

Week ending Friday 7 August: $41.27





The hope on Wednesday was that the price of crude oil was breaking out to the upside. The high price extended to $43.52. That was the highest level since March 6. The high price also got closer to its 200 day moving average (green line in the chart below at $43.81) and moved away from its 50% retracement of the 2020 range for the September contract at $41.71.





However sellers pushed the price back below that 50% retracement level, and we are settling today back below it.





In trading next week the story remains the same

Get and stay above the 50% retracement and

Get and stay above the 50% retracement and the 200 day moving average, and the buyers/bulls will be in more control. Stay below the 50% retracement and the 50 day moving average at $39.89 would be the next downside target.





