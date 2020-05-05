WTI crude oil futures now up over 20% on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil-futures

Continued the rally to the upside

the price of WTI crude oil futures are now up 20.4% on the day. The contract is up $4.16 at $24.54. The high price just reached $24.63.

The July contract is also higher but at a slower pace. It is up $3.50 or 15.36% at $26.30.

With the front contract up more than the 2nd contract, the spread between the two contracts is narrowing. It currently it is around $1.80.

Technically, the price is getting closer to the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the January 2020 high to the April low. That level comes in at $25.17. Just above that it is the 50 day moving average at $25.51. I would expect that sellers might look to lean against that area on the 1st test with stops on a move above. However be aware for fast-markets in which case, don't be so anxious to sell until the volatility runs its course (and there is a fail above the area).

Crude oil is trading at the highest level since mid April
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose