WTI crude oil futures settle at $65.64





The gain today snapped the seven day losing streak. That move saw the price move down from a high of $69.60 on August 12, to a low on Friday of $61.72. That was a decline of about -11.22%.





Looking at the hourly chart, the price rise today has push the price back toward the 50% midpoint at $65.66. The price has been trading above and below that midpoint level over the last five trading hours (at $65.66). The contract also trades toward the middle of the 100/200 hour moving averages. The 100 hour moving average is down below at $64.58 while the 200 hour moving average is up about at $66.40. Movements outside of those moving averages will increase the bullish or bearish bias going forward.



