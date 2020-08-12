WTI crude oil futures settle at $42.67

Up $1.06 or 2.55%





The high price for the day reached $42.90. The low price extended to $41.53.







The weekly oil inventory data was released with crude oil inventories falling by -4512K vs. -2200K estimate. The decline comes after a -7373K fall last week. Gasoline inventories fell -722K vs. -400K estimate.







Looking at the daily chart, the price is closing above the 50% retracement at $41.71. The 200 day moving average above is currently at $43.64. The price has not traded above that moving average since February 20.











The October contract settle that $42.95 up $1.08 or 2.58%

