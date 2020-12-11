WTI crude oil futures settle at $46.57

Down $0.21 or -0.45%

The price of WTI crude oil futures for January delivery are settling at $46.57. That is down $0.21 or -0.45%. The high price reached $47.29. The low price extended to $46.34.

The price of crude oil close of $46.09 a week ago. 

The low price this week reach $44.95 on Wednesday after the surprise 15 million barrel build in crude oil sent the price down. 

However, yesterday the contract squeezed higher to a high price of $47.74, before the wander down yesterday and into today's trading. 

The 50% retracement of the week's trading range comes in at $46.35. The low for the day stalled right near that level at $46.34. Stay above is more positive. Move below is more bearish.

The price is also closing above its 100 hour moving average at $46.04 and its 200 hour moving average of $45.70.

