WTI crude oil futures settle at $47.02

The high price reached $47.96. The low price extended to $46.60.





Technically, the price high on Friday reached $49.43. Yesterday the fall took the price back toward the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 trading range at $46.04. Today the pair trading within the range from yesterday, but above the 61.8% retracement. Staying above that level would give the buyers more control. Move below, would weaken the bias a bit with a move below the 100 day MA and 50% at $42.45 a more bearish play.





